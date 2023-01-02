Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $425,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 38,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $83.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $115.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

