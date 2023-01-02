Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 178,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 412,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 184,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

