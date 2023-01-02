Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

RSP stock opened at $141.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

