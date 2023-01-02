Friedenthal Financial Sells 11,996 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF makes up 3.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 66,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

