Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 261,509 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,509 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $34,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $23.67 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

