Streakk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.62 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Streakk token can now be bought for $362.24 or 0.02163808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $3.62 billion and approximately $161,578.65 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 370.29337532 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $163,493.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

