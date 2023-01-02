Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $926.57 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $926.57 million and approximately $110.43 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007804 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026926 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001899 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000962 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007406 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About Terra Classic
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,142,634,873 coins and its circulating supply is 6,011,036,493,633 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
