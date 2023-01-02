MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.20 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $16.20 million and $66.37 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01904428 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $57.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

