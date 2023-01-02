Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.97 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $6.27 or 0.00037426 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $939.80 million and approximately $34.97 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.23012731 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,384,277.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

