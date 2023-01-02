dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $204.89 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.89 million and $699.71 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00006078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00449370 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018172 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00010865 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $845.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.