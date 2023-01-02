Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 22,382 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises about 3.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $39.58 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71.

