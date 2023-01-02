Optimum Investment Advisors Takes Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

ESTE stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,839,636.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,839,636.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock worth $99,905,738. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

