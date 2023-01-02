McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after buying an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $140.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.