McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TROW opened at $109.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $199.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

