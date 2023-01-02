McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 100,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

Southern stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

