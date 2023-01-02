Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

NYSE:ITW opened at $220.30 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.