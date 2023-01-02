Optimum Investment Advisors Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1,210.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

NYSEARCA:FITE opened at $42.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $53.51.

