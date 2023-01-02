Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $7.16 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up about 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,733,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MetLife by 73.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,636,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,991,000 after purchasing an additional 694,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $72.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

