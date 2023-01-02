CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

CarMax Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE KMX opened at $60.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.