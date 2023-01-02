Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Price Performance

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,317.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,266.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,234.08. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.