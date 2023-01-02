Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.00.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $339.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.44 and a 200-day moving average of $395.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $660.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.