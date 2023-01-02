Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $905,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 78,414 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 606,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,490,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

