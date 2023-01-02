Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 8,640 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

AMBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

