Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

