Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 7.2% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.71 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

