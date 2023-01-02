Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,100 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 4.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.94.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $283.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.