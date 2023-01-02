Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the period. NIO makes up about 10.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 174.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIOGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.