Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the period. NIO makes up about 10.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 174.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

