DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 3.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 12.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $136.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average is $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

