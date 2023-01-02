Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average is $186.21.

