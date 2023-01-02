Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

