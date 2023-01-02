McAdam LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.