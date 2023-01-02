McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $179.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.20. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $259.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,542,529.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock worth $78,366,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

