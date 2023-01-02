Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.07 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.