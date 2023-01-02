Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 132 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $598.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $563.13 and a 200 day moving average of $482.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $638.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

