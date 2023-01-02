Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC opened at $173.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.08.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

