Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 160 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $165.71 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.36.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

