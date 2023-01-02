Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 438 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $99.20 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

