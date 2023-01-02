Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $145.56 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.40.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

