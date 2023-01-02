Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $191.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

