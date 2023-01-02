Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is TLW Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TLW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 6.1% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

