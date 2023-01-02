Sterling Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

