TLW Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,222 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for about 8.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Crocs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $108.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $136.81.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

