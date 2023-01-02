Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $128.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

