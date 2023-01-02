Sterling Investment Management LLC Buys 12,367 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 in the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

