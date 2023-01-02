Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 11,900 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 3.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Chart Industries worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

GTLS stock opened at $115.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

