Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Pool comprises 2.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,428,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,911,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $302.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $569.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.82.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

