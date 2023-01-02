Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for about 0.7% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2,691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,978,000 after acquiring an additional 399,888 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Royal Gold by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 422,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,641,000 after acquiring an additional 297,944 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $112.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

