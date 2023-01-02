Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Grows Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma comprises approximately 0.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,065,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,861,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,933 shares of company stock worth $23,027,408 in the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

