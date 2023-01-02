Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Raised by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 0.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,863 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE WY opened at $31.00 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

