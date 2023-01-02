Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires 1,241 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $133.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

